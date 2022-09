Ohtani left Saturday's game against the Astros as a pitcher due to a blister on his right index finger.

Ohtani remained in the game as the Angels' designated hitter, but he could only make it five innings (79 pitches) on the mound due to the blister issue. The AL MVP candidate allowed one run on six hits and two walks while striking out seven. Ohtani's status for his next start as a pitcher is up in the air.