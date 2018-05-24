Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Delivers clutch hit in win
Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a walk and a pair of RBI in Wednesday's 5-4 win over Toronto.
Ohtani's two-run single was a key part of a four-run ninth inning that secured the victory for the Halos. The talented two-way star has delivered in both his roles, slashing .308/.364/.582 at the plate while posting a 3.35 ERA with an 11.6 K/9 on the mound. The 23-year-old should get another get another start or two as a hitter before taking the mound Sunday against the Yankees.
