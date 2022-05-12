Ohtani didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 4-2 extra-inning loss to the Rays, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out five.

His only real mistake resulted in a Kevin Kiermaier solo shot in the second inning, but Ohtani still found himself on the hook for his third loss of the year until the Angels tied things up in the eighth. He also went 1-for-4 with his fifth stolen base of the season to go along with his second straight quality start and third in six outings, as the two-way superstar continues to display a skill set like no other.