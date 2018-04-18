Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Develops blister Tuesday
Ohtani was removed from Tuesday's game against the Red Sox after developing a blister on his right hand.
The emergence of the blister on his throwing hand may help explain Ohtani's poor performance. He had trouble locating his splitter and surrendered three runs on four hits and two walks over two hard-fought innings. The severity of the blister will determine if he's able to make his next scheduled start Monday against the Astros or if he'll perhaps require a stint on the disabled list. We'll await further details from the Angels on that front.
