Ohtani (9-4) allowed one run on four hits and two walks with 12 strikeouts in six innings, earning the win Wednesday over the Astros. He also went 2-for-4 with a two-run triple, a run scored and a walk at the plate.

Ohtani's two-way talent was once again on full display. He allowed an earned run for the first time since June 9 -- he cover 26.2 innings with just one unearned run against in his previous four starts. As a hitter, his second-inning two-run triple gave the Angels a 3-0 lead, which was enough for him to protect on his own. The right-hander lowered his ERA to 2.38 with a 0.99 WHIP and 123:22 K:BB after his fourth straight start with double-digit strikeouts. His batting numbers remain strong, as he's up to a .258/.347/.494 slash line with 19 home runs, 56 RBI, 50 runs scored, 10 stolen bases, 15 doubles and two triples in 369 plate appearances. He's been selected to the All-Star Game for the American League.