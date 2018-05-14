Ohtani struck out 11 Twins over 6.1 innings Sunday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks. He did not factor into the decision.

He was utterly dominant for most of the start, but was forced to turn the game over to Cam Bedrosian after reaching 103 pitches (69 strikes) midway through the seventh inning. Bedrosian promptly allowed an inherited runner to score, making it a 1-1 tie after seven frames. Four of Ohtani's six MLB starts have been quality, and he has now struck out 11-plus twice -- he fell one strikeout shy of tying his career high. He will start next weekend at home against the Rays.