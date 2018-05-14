Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Dominates Twins, denied win
Ohtani struck out 11 Twins over 6.1 innings Sunday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks. He did not factor into the decision.
He was utterly dominant for most of the start, but was forced to turn the game over to Cam Bedrosian after reaching 103 pitches (69 strikes) midway through the seventh inning. Bedrosian promptly allowed an inherited runner to score, making it a 1-1 tie after seven frames. Four of Ohtani's six MLB starts have been quality, and he has now struck out 11-plus twice -- he fell one strikeout shy of tying his career high. He will start next weekend at home against the Rays.
More News
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Batting cleanup Friday•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Smacks fifth homer•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Confirmed as Sunday's starter•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Beats Mariners with quality start•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Confirmed for Sunday's start•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Goes 2-for-3 against Orioles•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...