Ohtani went 3-for-3 with a double, two singles, two RBI, one run and a stolen base in Friday's win over the Athletics.

Ohtani snagged his 10th steal of the year, as he continues to put together an impressive rookie season at the plate. The 24-year-old now has a .289 batting average to go along with 21 doubles, 22 home runs and 61 RBI over 359 plate appearances in 2018.