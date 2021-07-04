Ohtani went 0-for-2 with three walks and a run scored in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Orioles.

Although Ohtani didn't have a hit in this game, he was still very productive, reaching base three times. He is the hottest man on the earth right now, and it's clear that pitchers are being very cautious when pitching to him. The 26-year-old is batting .321 with an OPS of 1.522 in his last 16 games. He has 13 home runs, 21 RBI and 11 walks in that stretch. On the season, he is slashing .278/.367/.700 with the most homers in all of baseball (30), 66 RBI and 12 steals in 313 plate appearances.