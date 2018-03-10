Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Early hitting reports not good
Ohtani has been receiving negative evaluations from scouts on his hitting, Jeff Passan of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Scouts like Ohtani's power but believe there are major holes in his swing. He's expected to be particularly susceptible to curveballs and inside fastballs. The general verdict among scouts is that Ohtani would be best served as a hitter by spending a season in the minor leagues, though with his pitching being major-league ready already, that isn't going to happen. It's not a great report for those who moved Ohtani up on their draft boards in leagues where he's able to be used in both roles, though even if the Angels pulled the plug on him hitting entirely (which isn't likely to happen), it won't be a major hit to his fantasy value, as his primary value was always going to come as a pitcher.
