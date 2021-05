Ohtani's elbow is sore after Sunday's loss to the Mariners since he was hit by a pitch in the top of the first inning, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ohtani was able to remain in Sunday's game after he was hit by a pitch in his first at-bat, and he went 0-for-3 with two stolen bases. The right-hander is scheduled to pitch in Monday's series opener against the Rays, and manager Joe Maddon said Sunday that he isn't yet sure whether Ohtani's soreness will impact his pitching availability.