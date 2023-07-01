Ohtani went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and two total runs in Friday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

The Angels' offense was mostly stagnant throughout the contest, but Ohtani provided a big highlight with his 493-foot homer -- the longest of his major-league career -- in the sixth inning. The two-way star mashed his way to an incredible June, slashing .394/.492/.952 with a franchise single-month record 15 home runs along with seven doubles, three triples, 29 RBI, 27 runs and four stolen bases. For good measure, he posted a 2-2 record as a pitcher, compiling a 3.26 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 37:11 K:BB over 30.1 innings. Ohtani's huge month has catapulted him to the top of the MLB home-run leaderboard with 30, and there's certainly a chance that he could challenge the AL record of 62 long balls in a season that Aaron Judge established last year.