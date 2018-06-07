Ohtani was removed from Wednesday's game against the Royals prior to the fifth inning with an apparent injury, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Ohtani had a meeting with trainers after warming up for the fifth inning, after which he exited the game and headed straight to the clubhouse. The 23-year-old was seen blowing on his hand/fingers during the game, per Ardaya, suggesting the blisters he dealt with earlier in the season could be back. Ohtani had allowed one run over four innings prior to exiting the game.