Ohtani exited Wednesday's game prior to the fifth inning with a blister on his right middle finger, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ohtani was seen blowing on his hand throughout the outing, and he was ultimately removed prior to the fifth frame due to the issue. He had allowed just one run through four innings while striking out four prior to exiting. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but it's worth noting that the 23-year-old was able to stay on schedule after exiting a start earlier in the year with blisters.