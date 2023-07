Ohtani was removed from Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against Detroit due to cramping, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Ohtani put up a performance for the ages Thursday, pitching a complete-game shutout in Game 1 and blasted two homers during the nightcap. He seemed to be grabbing at his back while rounding the bases after his second home run and was later pinch hit for. Fantasy managers should consider Ohtani day-to-day for now.