Ohtani was removed from Sunday's game against the White Sox with right groin tightness.

He went 0-for-3 with a walk and RBI before Jack Mayfield came on to pinch hit for him in the top of the ninth inning. Since Ohtani was serving as the Angels' designated hitter, he most likely picked up the injury while he was running at some point over his four plate appearances on the afternoon. The injury suddenly puts Ohtani's status in jeopardy for the Angels' upcoming seven-game week; the two-way player is tentatively in line to make his next start as a pitcher Wednesday in Boston.