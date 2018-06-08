Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Expected to miss next start
Ohtani (finger) will be skipped in the Angels' rotation and could land on the disabled list in the coming days, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
The right-hander is set to miss at least one start after suffering a blister on his middle finger during Wednesday's outing. Due to Ohtani's rare situation as a designated hitter as well as a pitcher, the Angels may elect to keep him off the shelf while he continues to provide offensive value. That could be seen as a risk in the event that his blister worsens or fails to recover due to swinging, though this hasn't bothered him in the past when dealing with this issue. Since the Angels are able to backdate his potential trip to the DL up to three days, the club will have a little time to figure out the best course of action.
