Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Expected to throw against Brewers on Saturday
Ohtani (ankle, elbow) is set to face Milwaukee on Saturday during the Angels' Cactus League contest, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.
Ohtani continues to work his way back from a Grade 1 UCL sprain and an ankle procedure he underwent in October. The right-hander is in line to throw a couple innings against the Brewers during his debut, and he should get an opportunity to DH in the following days. Recently, Ohtani was able to throw a live batting practice session as well as receive some time of his own in the batters' box, which signals another step forward in his return to full health.
