Ohtani (ankle, elbow) is set to face Milwaukee on Saturday during the Angels' Cactus League contest, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.

Ohtani continues to work his way back from a Grade 1 UCL sprain and an ankle procedure he underwent in October. The right-hander is in line to throw a couple innings against the Brewers during his debut, and he should get an opportunity to DH in the following days. Recently, Ohtani was able to throw a live batting practice session as well as receive some time of his own in the batters' box, which signals another step forward in his return to full health.