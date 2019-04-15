Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Expects to face live pitching soon
Ohtani (elbow) will begin to face live pitching in one week, assuming his visit to the doctor Monday went as planned, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
This is big news for Ohtani, as this latest update indicates he's nearing the final steps in his rehab. The Angels have yet to hear back about how his visit with the doctor went, although if all went according to plan, Ohtani will step into the batter's box against live hitting in a week. It's still unclear whether he'll do so in simulated games or while on a minor-league rehab stint.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get McHugh
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Who's got the ninth?
Find some help in the ninth inning, plus more options to add heading into Week 4 of the Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...