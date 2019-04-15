Ohtani (elbow) will begin to face live pitching in one week, assuming his visit to the doctor Monday went as planned, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

This is big news for Ohtani, as this latest update indicates he's nearing the final steps in his rehab. The Angels have yet to hear back about how his visit with the doctor went, although if all went according to plan, Ohtani will step into the batter's box against live hitting in a week. It's still unclear whether he'll do so in simulated games or while on a minor-league rehab stint.