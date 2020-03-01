Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Experimenting with leg kick
Ohtani is considering adding a leg kick to his swing, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
While Ohtani has yet to commit to implementing the leg kick in his hitting approach, he believes that doing so could improve his timing at the plate. That could potentially help him improve upon the subpar 25.9 percent strikeout rate he posted in 2019.
