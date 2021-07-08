Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored.

The 27-year-old extended his major-league leading homer total to 32 with a go-ahead solo shot in the fifth inning. Ohtani hasn't gone more than two games without a long ball since June 15. The two-way superstar is slashing .279/.364/.700 with 69 RBI, 63 runs scored and 12 stolen bases through 330 plate appearances.

