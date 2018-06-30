Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Faces live pitching Saturday
Ohtani (elbow) took live batting practice and participated in a simulated game prior to Saturday's game in Baltimore.
It's the second straight day of batting practice for Ohtani, and facing live pitchers during the simulated game represents a big step for his potential return as a designated hitter. The Angels indicated the 23-year-old's pitching prospects for 2018 will be re-evaluated in three weeks after receiving a PRP injection, but he could seemingly return to the team as a DH as soon as next week's series in Seattle.
