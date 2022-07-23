Ohtani (9-5) took the loss Friday as the Angels were downed 8-1 by Atlanta, coughing up six runs on six hits and a walk over 6.1 innings. He struck out 11.

The two-way superstar blanked Atlanta through six innings and fanned double-digit batters for the fifth straight start and the eighth time this season, but Ohtani faded badly in the seventh as Matt Olson and Orlando Arcia both took him deep. The right-hander exited after 92 pitches (68 strikes), and Ohtani will take a 2.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 134:23 K:BB through 93.1 innings on the season into his next outing.