Ohtani (8-4) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing one unearned run on two hits and three walks over seven innings in a 5-2 victory over the Marlins. He struck out 10.

The two-way superstar also gave himself all the run support he would need on the mound, going 1-for-4 with a walk, a run scored, two RBI and a stolen base. Ohtani hasn't given up an earned run in nearly a month, winning five straight starts and fanning double-digit batters in three straight, and on the season he boasts a 2.44 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 111:20 K:BB through 81 innings while also supplying an .839 OPS, 18 homers, 10 steals, 48 runs and 53 RBI in 343 plate appearances.