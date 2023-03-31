Ohtani did not factor into the decision Thursday against Oakland, completing six scoreless innings and allowing two hits and three walks while striking out 10. He went 1-for-3 with a walk at the plate.

Ohtani was a bit wild in the season opener, throwing 38 of his 93 pitches for balls and walking three batters. Aside from that, the two-way star was as dominant as ever, racking up 13 swinging strikes en route to 10 punchouts. Ohtani recorded 10 double-digit strikeout performances last season, and after leading Japan to a title in the World Baseball Classic this spring, he already looks primed to build upon the career-best pitching numbers he posted on the mound with the Angels in 2022.