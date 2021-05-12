Ohtani allowed one earned run on four hits and a walk while striking out 10 across seven innings in the loss Tuesday to the Astros. He did not factor into the decision. At the plate, he went 1-for-4.

Ohtani did everything he could to keep the Angels in the game Tuesday. His only earned run came on a fifth-inning home run by Kyle Tucker. The two-way player has struggled with command this season, walking 19 batters through his first four starts. However, he didn't show any signs of struggle against the Astros, walking only one batter and reaching double-digit strikeouts for the first time this season. In addition, he batted second and hit a single in the seventh inning. If that wasn't enough, after he was relieved in the eighth inning he stayed in the game and finished in right field.