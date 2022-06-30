Ohtani (7-4) earned the win over the White Sox on Wednesday, pitching 5.2 scoreless innings during which he allowed five hits and one walk while striking out 11.

Ohtani was dominant in the outing, racking up a whopping 24 swinging strikes and registering his second straight double-digit strikeout performance. He didn't allow any extra-base hits and extended his scoreless streak to 21.2 innings. The only disappointing part of his outing Wednesday was that he wasn't able to earn a fourth straight quality start due to racking up 108 pitches through 5.2 frames. Ohtani is in the midst of arguably the finest pitching stretch of his major-league career -- over his past four starts, he's allowed only one run while registering a 36:6 K:BB over 26.2 frames.