Ohtani (2-0) pitched seven scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts to record his second win Sunday against the Athletics. He allowed just one hit and issued a single walk.

It hasn't taken long for Ohtani to live up to the lofty offseason buzz he garnered. He's won both his starts with 18 strikeouts through just 13 innings while also hitting three home runs with seven RBI through just 18 at-bats. Othani's ability to contribute in both pitching and hitting categories adds value unforeseen in past years, and fantasy owners who took the calculated risk on him should be thrilled with his impressive start to the season.