Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Fans 12 in dominant outing
Ohtani (2-0) pitched seven scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts to record his second win Sunday against the Athletics. He allowed just one hit and issued a single walk.
It hasn't taken long for Ohtani to live up to the lofty offseason buzz he garnered. He's won both his starts with 18 strikeouts through just 13 innings while also hitting three home runs with seven RBI through just 18 at-bats. Othani's ability to contribute in both pitching and hitting categories adds value unforeseen in past years, and fantasy owners who took the calculated risk on him should be thrilled with his impressive start to the season.
More News
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Homers for third consecutive game•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Back at DH on Friday•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Homers for second straight game•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Serves as DH on Wednesday•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Hits first career home run against Indians•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Hitting eighth Tuesday night•
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...