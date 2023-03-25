Ohtani struck out eight over four innings in a minor-league start against the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Ohtani allowed four hits in the contest, with one of those being a homer by Gavin Conticello. He threw 78 pitches in the contest while issuing one walk along with the aforementioned eight strikeouts. Ohtani is scheduled to start Opening Day against the Athletics on Thursday, and the former MVP should again be a two-way stalwart for the 2023 season.