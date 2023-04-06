Ohtani (1-0) earned the win over Seattle on Wednesday, allowing one run on three hits and four walks while striking out eight batters over six innings. At the plate, he went 1-for-2 with two walks and an RBI.

Ohtani struggled early in the contest, walking the first two batters he faced before giving up a run-scoring single. He managed to get out of the first inning having allowed just that one run, and although Ohtani yielded five more baserunners in the subsequent two frames, Seattle was unable to score again while he was in the game. The two-way star clearly didn't have his best control Wednesday -- he issued four walks in total and also hit two batters in addition to uncorking a wild pitch -- so it's impressive that he was able to manage both a quality start and a win. Ohtani has impressed as both a pitcher and a hitter this season, allowing just one run and posting an 18:7 K:BB over 12 innings from the mound and posting a .286/.400/.571 slash line with two homers at the plate.