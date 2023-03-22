Ohtani fired a scoreless inning with a strikeout to pick up a save to give Team Japan a 3-2 win over Team USA in Tuesday's World Baseball Classic final.

For his efforts in the tournament, Ohtani was named Most Valuable Player. That strikeout was notable, as he fanned Mike Trout to end the tournament and give Japan their third WBC title in five tournaments. He did walk Jeff McNeil, but then got Mookie Betts to hit into a double play before fanning his Los Angeles teammate. Ohtani, Trout and the rest of the MLB players will now had to their spring training homes to get ready for the season.