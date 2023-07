Ohtani threw a bullpen session Thursday and had no issues with his finger, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Ohtani's right middle finger had been giving him trouble over his past couple of starts. Most recently, he exited his start July 4 against San Diego due to a blister after surrendering five runs over five innings. Luckily, it seems the issue has subsided, and Ohtani should be able to return to his dominant self during his start Friday against Houston.