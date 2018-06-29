Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Feels 'great' after batting practice
Ohtani (elbow) took batting practice on the field again Friday and said afterward that he "felt great," Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Friday's batting practice session marked Ohtani's second in as many days, and he could progress to taking live batting practice as soon as this weekend. The Angels have made it clear that they plan to have Ohtani return as a hitter this season, and given how well he's responded so far to his hitting program, a return as the DH before the All-Star break or shortly thereafter seems entirely possible. As far as pitching goes, Ohtani was recently treated with a PRP injection in his pitching elbow and the team will follow up in three weeks or so to determine if a return to the mound is realistic for this season.
