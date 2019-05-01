Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Feels ready to return
Ohtani (elbow) told reporters Wednesday that he feels ready to return, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Despite Ohtani feeling ready to rejoin the lineup, the Angels are understandably taking a cautious approach with the two-way star; they've already stated that he won't travel to Mexico this weekend for the team's two-game series against the Astros, as they want him to get more simulated plate appearances in before bringing him back. The original plan was for Ohtani to get around 40 simulated plate appearances in before returning, and he's sitting at 32 after taking seven at-bats Wednesday.
