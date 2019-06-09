Ohtani went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, an RBI double and three runs scored in Saturday's 12-3 win over the Mariners.

Ohtani was one of six Angels to record multiple hits against the Mariners. Ohtani is up to six homers, 22 RBI and 13 runs scored through 27 games this season. The three-hit night gives the designated hitter a .257/.331/.431 triple-slash line.