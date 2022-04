Ohtani went 2-for-5 with a solo homer, three runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 5-1 win over the White Sox.

Ohtani took Lucas Giolito deep in the first inning with a 419-foot solo shot, his fourth homer of the year. He reached on a fielder's choice and scored in the sixth before singling, stealing a base and scoring again in the eighth. The reigning AL MVP is 16-for-56 (.286) with six extra-base hits and three steals over his last 13 games.