Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks, a stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Royals.

Ohtani suffered a bruised knee when he fouled a ball off his leg Monday, but it didn't cost the 28-year-old any playing time. He opened the scoring with a third-inning solo shot, and that was ultimately all the Angels needed as they cruised to victory. While he's gone a pedestrian 4-for-15 across his last four games, three of those hits have gone for extra bases. The two-way superstar is slashing .256/.349/.493 with 21 homers, 58 RBI, 55 runs scored and 11 steals through 404 plate appearances.