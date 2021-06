Ohtani started Friday's 6-5 win over Arizona, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks with eight strikeouts. At the plate he went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run and an RBI.

Ohtani has been showcasing his well-rounded skillset all season and Friday was yet another example. This was his fourth quality start in 10 turns though he's allowed four runs or less in each appearance on the mound this season. Ohtani is now tied for the MLB lead in extra-base hits with Nick Castellanos at 35.