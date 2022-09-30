Ohtani (15-8) earned the win Thursday against the Athletics with eight shutout innings. He recorded 10 strikeouts while surrendering two hits and one walk.

Ohtani was masterful Thursday and came four outs away from recording his first career no-hitter before a base hit from Conner Capel spoiled the bid. His 10 strikeouts on the night were the highest he's recorded since July 28, and the win gives him five in his last six starts. He has a 2.35 ERA and 213 strikeouts with 15 wins on the season, and when considering his strong offensive season, he should challenge Aaron Judge for the AL MVP.