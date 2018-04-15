Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Game postponed Sunday; will start Tuesday
Ohtani will not make his scheduled start Sunday against the Royals as the game has been postponed due to the cold, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. He will start Tuesday against the Red Sox, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Much to fantasy owners' dismay, Ohtani will go from facing an exploitable Royals' lineup to now facing the elite Red Sox lineup. He will be followed by Tyler Skaggs and Nick Tropeano on Wednesday and Thursday.
