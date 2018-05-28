Ohtani is out of the lineup Monday against the Tigers. He is throwing a bullpen session and will likely make his next start on Friday against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Ohtani will head to the bench for Monday's series opener as he prepares for his start later in the week. The 23-year-old will be available to pinch hit Monday, but Albert Pujols will start at DH in this one, with Jefry Marte picking up a start at first base as manager Mike Scioscia goes with an all right-handed hitting lineup against southpaw Matt Boyd.