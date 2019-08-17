Ohtani is out of the starting lineup for Saturday's matchup against the White Sox.

Mike Trout will handle designated hitting responsibilities as Brian Goodwin gets the start in center field and will hit sixth against lefty Hector Santiago. Ohtani had made nine straight starts and was 14-for-39 with seven RBI and six runs scored over that stretch. The left-handed hitting young star is slashing .253/.330/.398 in 94 plate appearances against southpaws.