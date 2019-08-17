Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Gets breather Saturday
Ohtani is out of the starting lineup for Saturday's matchup against the White Sox.
Mike Trout will handle designated hitting responsibilities as Brian Goodwin gets the start in center field and will hit sixth against lefty Hector Santiago. Ohtani had made nine straight starts and was 14-for-39 with seven RBI and six runs scored over that stretch. The left-handed hitting young star is slashing .253/.330/.398 in 94 plate appearances against southpaws.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...