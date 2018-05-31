Ohtani is not in Thursday's lineup against the Tigers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Ohtani tossed five innings Wednesday night, so he'll get the day to rest with his next start on the mound likely to come either Tuesday or Wednesday. Mike Trout is penciled into the lineup as the designated hitter and Chris Young will take over in center field with Ohtani on the bench.

