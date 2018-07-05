Ohtani is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mariners.

After making back-to-back starts following his activation from the DL on Tuesday, Ohtani will get a rest day for the series finale. He went 0-for-4 in his first game back before notching a pair of base hits in Wednesday's tilt. He figures to return to the DH spot during the Angels' weekend series against the Dodgers.