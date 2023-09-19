Ohtani underwent surgery on his right elbow Tuesday, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ohtani's agent, Nez Balelo, confirmed the right-hander had the procedure in Los Angeles on Tuesday, though Bazelo didn't clarify the nature of the surgery. However, Bazelo noted that Ohtani's procedure "reinforced the healthy ligament in place while adding viable tissue for the longevity of the elbow," which likely indicates that the two-way star opted for an alternative to Tommy John surgery. Citing comments from Ohtani's surgeon, Dr. Neal ElAttrache, Balelo relayed that the 29-year-old is expected to make a full recovery and will be ready to hit without restrictions by Opening Day, though Ohtani won't be cleared to pitch again until 2025. Ohtani, who is also recovering from an oblique injury that will prevent him from serving as a designated hitter the rest of the season, will finish the 2023 campaign with a .304/.412/.654 slash -- all of which represent career highs -- 44 home runs and 20 stolen bases across 594 plate appearances. Before suffering the elbow injury in late August, Ohtani also maintained a 3.14 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with 167 strikeouts over 132 innings as a pitcher. Ohtani is set to become a free agent this offseason and is certain to spark a bidding war between many teams, even though he'll be limited strictly to hitting in 2024.