Ohtani allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five over 4.2 innings in Wednesday's loss against Cleveland but did not factor into the decision. He also went 1-for-3 as a hitter.

Ohtani allowed Cleveland to get on the board early with an RBI double in the first by Franmil Reyes. He later allowed a leadoff homer to Jake Bauers in the fifth and was eventually pulled following a two-out walk. A concerning observation was that his fastball velocity was down over five miles per hour during most of the game, although manager Joe Maddon assured afterward that nothing was wrong and Ohtani just "wasn't feeling his fastball." His five strikeouts were the fewest he's had in a start this season and he failed to last five innings for the first time since April 20. He still owns a solid 2.37 ERA and 45:22 K:BB over 30.1 innings but that has only led to one win in his first six outings. He should return to the mound again next week and will need to continue crushing at the plate in the meantime with Mike Trout (calf) out for the next 6-8 weeks.