Ohtani went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI in the Angels' 12-3 romp over the Orioles on Thursday.

The dual-threat phenom checked in with another solid day at the plate against Baltimore to raise his average to .327 and his OPS to .991 through 55 at-bats. The ankle injury that caused him to have his scheduled start on Tuesday pushed back doesn't look like it's effecting him, so assuming he doesn't encounter any setbacks he should be good to go on the mound against Seattle on Sunday as he looks to continue his remarkable rookie campaign.