Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Goes 2-for-3 against Orioles
Ohtani went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI in the Angels' 12-3 romp over the Orioles on Thursday.
The dual-threat phenom checked in with another solid day at the plate against Baltimore to raise his average to .327 and his OPS to .991 through 55 at-bats. The ankle injury that caused him to have his scheduled start on Tuesday pushed back doesn't look like it's effecting him, so assuming he doesn't encounter any setbacks he should be good to go on the mound against Seattle on Sunday as he looks to continue his remarkable rookie campaign.
More News
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H top-200 trade chart
Our Scott White gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...