Ohtani hit a two-run home run in an intrasquad game Sunday, Trent Rush of Angels Radio Network reports.

Judging by Ohtani's offensive output this weekend -- he also hit a double Saturday -- the two-way star's back stiffness is mostly a thing of the past. Any lingering concern about the issue could be erased altogether if Ohtani gets through his scheduled pitching appearance Monday without incident.

