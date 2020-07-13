Ohtani hit a two-run home run in an intrasquad game Sunday, Trent Rush of Angels Radio Network reports.
Judging by Ohtani's offensive output this weekend -- he also hit a double Saturday -- the two-way star's back stiffness is mostly a thing of the past. Any lingering concern about the issue could be erased altogether if Ohtani gets through his scheduled pitching appearance Monday without incident.
