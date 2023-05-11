Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to Houston on Wednesday.
Ohtani connected on a two-run shot off Astros closer Ryan Pressly in the ninth inning to bring the Angels to within a run, but the team was unable to complete the comeback. The long ball was the first so far in May for the two-way star, though he's otherwise performed well with a .290 average, three doubles and six RBI this month. Ohtani is up to eight homers on the campaign, tied for second on the Angels behind Hunter Renfroe (10).