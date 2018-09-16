Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Goes deep Saturday
Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Mariners.
Ohtani smacked his 20th home run of the season in the first inning, going back-to-back with Mike Trout. He's flashed his power regularly this month, with Saturday's long ball already being his fifth of September. Through 280 at-bats, he's hitting .293/.371/.593, an impressive slashline for his rookie campaign.
More News
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Tommy John decision could come soon•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Included in Sunday's lineup•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Day-to-day with thigh contusion•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Belts three-run home run•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Plans to finish year as hitter•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Could be full-time hitter in 2019•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...