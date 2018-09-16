Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Mariners.

Ohtani smacked his 20th home run of the season in the first inning, going back-to-back with Mike Trout. He's flashed his power regularly this month, with Saturday's long ball already being his fifth of September. Through 280 at-bats, he's hitting .293/.371/.593, an impressive slashline for his rookie campaign.

