Ohtani went 2-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs in Monday's Cactus League loss to Cincinnati.
Two days after a rough outing on the mound, Ohtani was in the lineup at DH and reminded everyone of what we can do with the bat, drilling two opposite-field homers against Michael Lorenzen. While he has been up and down as a pitcher this spring, Ohtani has wowed at the plate, slashing .563/.556/1.125 with three homers and five RBI.
